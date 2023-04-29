Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 178.1% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 41,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,689. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 821.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

