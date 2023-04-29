Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on MGA shares. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Magna International by 177.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

