Maiar DEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,531.19 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $20,531.19 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.73 or 1.00004964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000708 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,373.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.