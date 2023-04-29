Mammoth (MMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,517.34

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $9,517.34 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210178 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,435.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

