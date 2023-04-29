Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 413 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.38.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

