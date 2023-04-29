Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMI opened at $31.47 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Insider Transactions at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

