MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 894,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MarineMax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

