Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,853 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

