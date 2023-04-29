Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $215,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $379.03 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

