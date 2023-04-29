Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $765.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.96 and a 200-day moving average of $669.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

