Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 386 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $131.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.