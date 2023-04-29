Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes $285,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

