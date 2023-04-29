Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,991,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.