Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in April

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medicure Price Performance

Medicure stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Medicure has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.10.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

