Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $189.30 and last traded at $191.15. 239,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 347,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.93.

Specifically, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

