Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

