Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.70 billion-$58.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.88-7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

