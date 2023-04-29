Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.93 EPS.
Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $81.29. 355,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.
In other news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
