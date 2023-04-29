Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $434,626.14

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and $434,626.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

