MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Hits $121.14 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $121.14 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $27.22 or 0.00093187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get MetisDAO alerts:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.08157899 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,559,688.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

