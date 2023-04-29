MetisDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $27.25 or 0.00093024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 2% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $121.28 million and $2.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,303.67 or 1.00029414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.08157899 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,559,688.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

