MGIC Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

MGIC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays cut MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

