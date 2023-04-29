Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY – Get Rating) traded up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 405,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 703,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Mi-Pay Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £548,811.60 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Mi-Pay Group

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

Featured Stories

