MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $366.00 and last traded at $379.60. Approximately 73,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 89,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 715.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

