Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

