Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.93-9.29 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Stories

