MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Trading Up 0.2%

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 319 ($3.98). Approximately 16,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 32,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318.50 ($3.98).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 52.57, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £77.40 million, a P/E ratio of -549.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 323.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lucy Costa Duarte acquired 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £19,323.40 ($24,133.13). 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

