Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.27.
About Milestone Scientific
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.