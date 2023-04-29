Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

