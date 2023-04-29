Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.37 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $296.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

