Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $533,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Masimo by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.65. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.63.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

