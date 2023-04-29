Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $203.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $265.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

