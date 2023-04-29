Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $47,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

