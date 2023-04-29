Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $50,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,563,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

