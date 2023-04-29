Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,325 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $54,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average of $236.78.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

