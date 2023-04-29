Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 157,564 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,564 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $47.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.