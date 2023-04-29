Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $43,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

