Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.98 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,601 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Southern worth $56,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

