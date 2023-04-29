Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $83.60 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $83,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $464.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.