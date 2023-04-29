Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,191 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AON worth $44,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in AON by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 139,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.18 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $334.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.38. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

