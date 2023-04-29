Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 143,885 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Altria Group worth $58,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Get Rating

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

