Mizuho Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $268.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHW. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.83.

SHW opened at $237.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

