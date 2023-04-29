Mizuho Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $37.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.88.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 24.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

