Mizuho Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $54.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.8 %

MOS stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

