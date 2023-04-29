Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 716,920 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. StockNews.com cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 457,622 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

