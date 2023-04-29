Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

