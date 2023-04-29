ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Up 7.3%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.29. Approximately 62,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 99,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

