Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.89 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

