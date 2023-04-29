Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25- EPS.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 362,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

