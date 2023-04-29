MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 1.9% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 87.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5,168.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

